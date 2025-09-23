DPS investigating fatal Brownsville crash
One person was killed following a crash in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened on State Highway 4 east of Indiana Avenue, DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez confirmed to Channel 5 News on Tuesday afternoon.
An investigation is underway, Hernandez said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
