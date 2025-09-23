x

DPS investigating fatal Brownsville crash

2 hours 57 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 3:03 PM September 23, 2025 in News - Local
One person was killed following a crash in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on State Highway 4 east of Indiana Avenue, DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez confirmed to Channel 5 News on Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation is underway, Hernandez said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

