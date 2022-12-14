DPS: Mission man killed in weekend ATV crash

A 45-year-old Mission resident succumbed to his injuries Friday in a single-vehicle crash, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation done by the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed Jose Veliz Jr. was not wearing a helmet Friday, Dec. 9 while traveling at an “unsafe speed” on Madrid Drive toward Milan Drive north of Mission.

At around 10:50 p.m., Veliz lost control of the ATV, which tossed him onto the street, DPS said in a news release.

Veliz succumbed to his injuries following the accident, DPS said.

“We encourage the public to wear a DOT-compliant helmet, goggles, long sleeves and pants, over-the-ankle boots, and gloves,” DPS said in a statement. “Also, never ride on paved roads except to cross when done safely and permitted by law.”