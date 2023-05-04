DPS Offer $3K Reward for Most Wanted Sex Offender

WESLACO – The Department of Public Safety are now offering a reward for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

Officials say 40-year-old Luis Flores was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

Flores has been wanted since Sept. 2018.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

His last known address is in Los Fresnos.

According to authorities, he was convicted in Dallas County of indecency with a child.

The 40-year-old is described as five foot, 10 inches tall; weighs 220 pounds. Flores has tattoos on his back, abdomen, chest and upper left arm.

If you have any information on Flores’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477.