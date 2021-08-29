DPS: One dead after crash in Willacy County

Photo Credit: DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo

A Sebastian resident died after a vehicle collision in Willacy County Saturday night.

According to DPS Spokesperson Sgt. Maria Montalvo, the fatal crash occurred at approximately 11:33 p.m., after investigators says a red Ford F-150 struck a blue Chevrolet Malibu from behind as they traveled southbound on Interstate 69 east, north of F.M. 498.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Ford became distracted and struck the Chevrolet, then failed to stop and render aid, fleeing the scene.

Officials said a white Nissan Versa, driven by 69-year-old Nelda De La Rosa, traveling southbound on I-69E, collided with the immobilized Chevrolet.

De la Rosa was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Officials said DPS troopers located and arrested the driver of the Ford, 34-year-old Brownsville resident Oscar Moreno. Moreno was charged with failure to stop and render aid and criminal negligent homicide and transported to Willacy County Jail.