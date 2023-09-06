DPS: One-vehicle crash in Edinburg kills one person
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed one person in Edinburg.
The crash occurred on FM 1017 west of FM 681 on Tuesday at around 5:40 p.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2009 Nissan Frontier veered off the roadway and overcorrected, causing the Nissan to go into a side skid off the roadway and rollover, according to a news release.
The driver of the Nissan, 27-year-old Eliseo Andrade Jr. died at the scene, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, September 6, 2023: Stray showers, temps in 100s
-
EXPLAINER: How low water levels are prompting water restrictions
-
Former Starr County attorney pleads guilty to extorting $1,500 from defendant's mother
-
Multiple crews responding to fire at Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge
-
New state law requiring ID at traffic stops now in effect