DPS: One-vehicle crash in Edinburg kills one person

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed one person in Edinburg.

The crash occurred on FM 1017 west of FM 681 on Tuesday at around 5:40 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2009 Nissan Frontier veered off the roadway and overcorrected, causing the Nissan to go into a side skid off the roadway and rollover, according to a news release.

The driver of the Nissan, 27-year-old Eliseo Andrade Jr. died at the scene, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.