x

DPS: Person in custody after rollover crash on expressway in Alamo

3 hours 14 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, March 01 2022 Mar 1, 2022 March 01, 2022 8:18 AM March 01, 2022 in News - Local

A person is in custody after a rollover crash on the eastbound expressway in Alamo Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

Preliminary reports say a chase resulted in a rollover crash. The driver bailed out, but was later caught. 

DPS is handling the investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days