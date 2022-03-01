DPS: Person in custody after rollover crash on expressway in Alamo
A person is in custody after a rollover crash on the eastbound expressway in Alamo Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Preliminary reports say a chase resulted in a rollover crash. The driver bailed out, but was later caught.
DPS is handling the investigation.
