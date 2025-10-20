DPS ride along to enforce school bus safety laws

Before the sun rises, school bus drivers hit the road to pick up students.

The roads are dark, and the attention of other drivers worries parents.

Since the start of the school year, Channel 5 News has reported on five accidents involving school buses that have occurred throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

On early Monday morning, Channel 5 News cameras rode along troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety as they followed McAllen ISD buses on their routes.

At least one citation was given during Monday’s ride along, a driver who DPS said failed to stop when the bus extended the “stop” arm.

“If you do fail to stop, then you will get stopped and receive a fine of up to $500 to $1,250,” DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said. “For a repeat offense, you will receive a fine of up to $2,000, and obviously if you do cause bodily injuries or death you will receive jail time."

Hernandez said DPS wants drivers to know that when a school bus extends its “stop” sign, that means all traffic in both directions must stop.

“Anytime you see a school bus you can probably expect one to be stopping, so we ask that they please observe the stop arm,” McAllen ISD Transportation Director Ed Barnhart said.

Barnhart said he urges all drivers to pay attention on the roads, especially when they're near a school bus.

Watch the video above for the full story.