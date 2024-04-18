DPS: Rio Grande City man killed after vehicle strikes multiple wild hogs

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

A 35-year-old man died Thursday after the vehicle he was driving struck several wild hogs in Starr County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS previously said the vehicle struck a deer, but new details provided by the agency said the driver — Jose Guadalupe Garza of Rio Grande City — struck eight wild hogs at around 7:31 a.m.

According to DPS, Garza was traveling east on FM 2686 when his vehicle crashed into the hogs, causing it to roll over and strike a fence.

The rollover crash damaged the fence and an electrical pole.

Garza was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

This story has been updated throughout.