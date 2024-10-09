DPS: Valluco gang member arrested on human smuggling charge after high-speed chase in Donna

A Mission man and known Valluco gang member was arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez.

Olivarez wrote in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, that as part of Operation Lone Star, DPS Aircraft Operations Division observed a Dodge Charger drop off two subjects at a truck stop parking lot in Donna.

WATCH: DPS Arrest WANTED Gang Member after High-Speed Chase involving Human Smuggling



Olivarez said the pilots saw two subjects attempt to conceal themselves within the parked commercial trucks.

A trooper was able to locate the Charger, but the suspect driver evaded the trooper at a high-rate of speed.

According to Olivarez, authorities conducted two PIT maneuvers, causing the driver, identified as Juan Xavier Rodriguez, from Mission, to stop and flee on foot.

DPS troopers, along with troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol, arrested Rodriguez for smuggling of persons and evading arrest. Rodriguez also had an active federal probation violation warrant for human smuggling, according to Olivarez.

The two subjects that were dropped off at the Donna truck stop were referred to the U.S. Border Patrol.