Drainage improvement projects coming to La Feria

An area known for flooding in La Feria could soon see some relief.

It's all thanks to a new improvement project to widen ditches across the city that the Cameron County Drainage District #6 is managing.

By widening the ditches, the drainage district hopes to help the city keep water out of homes.

“Every time it rains, water has a hard time draining.” County Drainage District #6 Director Gilbert Galvan said.

The district recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the city to improve drainage across La Feria. Adding more capacity to a ditch off of Rabb Road is first on their list.

“We're adding linear detention to the ditch — making the ditch wider so the capacity is in the ditch, and then it's easier to maintain,” Galvan said.

The district has also ordered a $55,000 emergency generator to run two pumps connected to the ditch in order to keep the pumps running during a power outage.

That water would go to the Arroyo Colorado.

Other future projects include improving a ditch northeast of Rabb Road and north of FM 506 to drain water south under the expressway to the Arroyo Colorado.

Watch the video above for the full story.