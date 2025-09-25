Driscoll announces launch of the Rio Grande Valley's first pediatric residency program

Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley will launch the region’s first pediatric residency program in 2026.

The residency program was recently approved by The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, according to a news release.

The residency program will welcome its inaugural class in July 2026.

“There's never been one hospital that has all the specialties needed in order to train physicians to be well-rounded pediatricians,” Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ana Almeda said.

Besides training, Almeda said the program will also keep local doctors in the community.

“Residents who graduate from programs are more likely to stay in that community because they build networks and learn what the community needs,” Almeda said.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, the demand — or number of required pediatricians — is 59% higher than the amount of current providers.

For pediatrician Dr. Monica Treviño, the launch of the program is her dream coming full circle. She said she grew up in McAllen, but had to travel to Corpus Christi to complete her training because of a lack of a pediatric residency in the area at the time.

"Now hopefully people won't have to… make those sacrifices and have to worry about that, because they'll be able to train here,” Treviño said.

