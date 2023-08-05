Driver arraigned after driving into Brownsville home and fleeing the scene, police say

A 48-year-old man was jailed Saturday after police say he drove into a Brownsville residence and fled the scene.

Rolando Baez was charged with striking a fixed figure for his alleged role in the Saturday morning crash.

According to a news release, officers with the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 700 block of Calle Milpa Verde at around 3 a.m. to discover a vehicle had “made entry into a residence and the driver to that said vehicle had taken off from location.”

Baez was arrested shortly afterward after witnesses at the scene positively identified him as the driver.

Baez’s bond was set at $900.