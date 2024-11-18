Driver arrested after crash causes traffic light outage in Edinburg

A 36-year-old man is in custody after crashing into light pole and causing a traffic light outage in Edinburg, according to the city spokesperson.

Traffic lights at Alberta and McColl roads were without power after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the pole early Monday morning, according to the city.

Matthew Anthony Torres was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after an investigation determined the truck he was driving collided with a stationary vehicle that had stopped at a red light in that intersection Monday at around 5 a.m.

After colliding with the stationary vehicle, Torres’ vehicle struck a light pole, causing it to snap at the base, the city said.

By noon, the traffic lights were operational again.

Torres was hospitalized with minor injuries and was later arrested. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

A search for Torres on Hidalgo County’s jail records indicated he hadn’t been arraigned as of Monday evening.