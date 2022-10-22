Driver charged in connection with crash turned fatal shooting near Alton
A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal shooting near Alton.
Witnesses at the scene told deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s the shooting occurred after they heard a crash and two men arguing, according to a news release.
RELATED: Driver in crash turned fatal shooting arrested on murder charge
Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez was charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana on Saturday. His bond was set at $1,043,000.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to south of the Mile 4 Line Friday shortly before 1 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.
The gunshot victim, identified as 42-year-old Sergio Cepeda, was declared deceased.
Hernandez was detained during a traffic stop by the Alton Police Department after fleeing the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
More News
News Video
-
Valley doctor says pediatric RSV infections are on the rise
-
Palm Valley Animal Society hosting free pet clinic at Bert Ogden Arena
-
Healthcare worker charged with injury to a child
-
Judge grants order to restore Penitas library as polling location
-
Family of retired army veteran gifted new home