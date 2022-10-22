Driver charged in connection with crash turned fatal shooting near Alton

Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez. KRGV photo

A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal shooting near Alton.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s the shooting occurred after they heard a crash and two men arguing, according to a news release.

Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez was charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana on Saturday. His bond was set at $1,043,000.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to south of the Mile 4 Line Friday shortly before 1 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

The gunshot victim, identified as 42-year-old Sergio Cepeda, was declared deceased.

Hernandez was detained during a traffic stop by the Alton Police Department after fleeing the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.