Driver veers off roadway causing minor damage to Edinburg home
A driver in Edinburg veered off a roadway and struck a home, causing minor damage.
An orange Dodge Charger, driven by a 20-year-old male, veered off Trenton Road and drove through an open lot, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the vehicle struck an AC unit before hitting the home at the 4200 block of Duncan Lane. The crash caused minor property damage.
The driver was not injured and claims the steering wheel "locked up on him," according to the spokesperson.
More News
News Video
-
Neni's Childcare invites other Valley daycares to show support at slain director's...
-
Thousands participate in La Joya ISD's annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
-
Valley businesses, shoppers react to possible pause of SNAP benefits due to...
-
Consumer Reports: Planning for peace of mind - Your digital estate
-
Harlingen police investigate string of business burglaries
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 17, 2025 Part 2
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 17, 2025 Part 1
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025
-
First UTRGV Football transfer DE Ian Box to face his former team
-
UTRGV women's soccer set to face Nicholls on Thursday