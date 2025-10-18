x

Driver veers off roadway causing minor damage to Edinburg home

Viewer submitted photo.

A driver in Edinburg veered off a roadway and struck a home, causing minor damage.

An orange Dodge Charger, driven by a 20-year-old male, veered off Trenton Road and drove through an open lot, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the vehicle struck an AC unit before hitting the home at the 4200 block of Duncan Lane. The crash caused minor property damage.

The driver was not injured and claims the steering wheel "locked up on him," according to the spokesperson.

