Drought Worsens as South Texas Officials, Ranchers Wait for State’s Approval for Disaster Declaration

NEAR HEBBRONVILLE – The worst drought conditions in the continental United States is affecting four nearby South Texas counties.

A drought map reveals big problems for people in Webb, Zapata, Jim Hogg and Duval counties; especially for ranchers.

With the lack of rain for months, the reservoirs are dry and the grass is barely growing near Hebbronville.

A herd of cattle in the Wyatt Ranches Tasajillo Division would normally be roaming the range and looking for food on the ground.

The land and livestock manager for Wyatt Ranches says after 27 years, the droughts are getting worse.

Because of the lack of grass, the cattle’s food is coming out the ranch’s bottom line.

