Drug Bust at Port of Entry Leads to Hazmat Spill, Local Fire Departments Respond

HIDALGO – A drug bust at the Hidalgo Port of Entry quickly shifted focus onto a hazmat situation.

A spill occurred on Wednesday which required the help of several fire departments to clean it up.

During an inspection, agents came across a container, opened it, and that’s when an unknown liquid spilled out.

Hidalgo Fire Department Chief Robert Rojas explains there isn’t a hazmat response team on the site so his fire department often gets called in to emergencies like these which can pose a health risk.

