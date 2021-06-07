Early voting for Harlingen District 4 race starts Monday

Early voting to decide Harlingen’s new District 4 commissioner begins Monday, June 7, and will run through Tuesday, June 15.

Election Day is Saturday, June 19.

Early voting will take place at City Hall located at 118 E. Tyler Avenue on June 7- June 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and June 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Election Day, voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For registered voters in precincts 41, 103 and 104, voters will cast a ballot at Bowie Elementary located at 309 West Lincoln on Election Day.

Registered voters in precincts 39 and 78 will cast their ballots at Jefferson Elementary located at 601 J. St. on Election Day.

Harlingen’s District 4 race is between Frank Morales and Basilio “Chino” Sanchez.