Early voting starts Tuesday for San Juan runoff elections

Early voting kicked off in San Juan on Tuesday for three races, including city mayor.

There's a runoff for mayor between incumbent Mario Garza and challenger Jesse Ramirez.

Also on the ballot - the race for commissioner place two between R.C. Flores and Neto Guajardo.

Voters will also have to decide between Dina Santillan and Nickie Ybarra for the commissioner place three seat.

San Juan residents can vote early at the San Juan Memorial Library, located at 1010 S. Standard St.

Early voting runs until Tuesday, June 8.

Election day is Saturday, June 12.