Early voting underway for Mercedes runoff election
Early voting is underway in Mercedes for the runoff election for the city commissioner precinct 3 seat.
Joe Martinez and Leonel Benavides were the two highest vote getters in May election, but neither candidate was able to get the number of votes needed to avoid a runoff.
The polling location for early voting is at the Mercedes Civic Center, located at 520 E 2nd St. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The last day of early voting is Tuesday, June 6.
The runoff election date is Saturday, June 10.
