Easton Moomau hits grand slam in UTRGV's win in regular season finale

The UTRGV Vaqueros took down the Texas State Bobcats 11-9 on Tuesday night to end the regular season.

UTRGV third baseman Easton Moomau started things off in the run-scoring department for the Vaqueros, breaking things open with a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning. It was the third home run of the year for Moomau and put the Vaqueros on top 4-2.

That score held until the fourth inning when Vaqueros outfielder Rene Galvan drilled a home run to deep center that just barely cleared the fence to extend the lead to 6-2.

Texas State answered in a big way, headlined by a three-run sixth inning to move in front. After that, Anthony Tejada entered the game for UTRGV and dominated on the mound. He pitched the rest of the game, only allowing one hit with zero runs and striking out five in three innings of work.

The Vaqueros bats took care of business in the late innings, scoring in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings to retake the lead.

With the victory, UTRGV ends the regular season with a record of 34-16. That's the best regular season record for the program since Derek Matlock took over the program in 2017.

The Vaqueros next game comes on Thursday as they host Southland Conference Tournament Bracket Play. First pitch against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will be at 6:00 p.m. in Edinburg.