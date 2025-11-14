Edcouch city officials working to contain stray dog issue

Some Edcouch residents say they have concerns about stray dogs in the city.

Residents at the Delta Estate Apartments say they've seen packs of dogs roaming the area for nearly two years.

They are growing frustrated as nothing seems to be getting done.

Tabatha Pedraza has called Delta Estate Apartments her home for four years, but she says the stray dog problem is getting worse. The issue makes things dangerous for her and her six-year-old daughter.

Pedraza says dogs have charged towards them as they try to get in the car to leave for school, at times even making them late.

"There's a pack of about six to 10 dogs that have been here since the beginning of 2024. I've reported it to my landlord, previous management and new management," Pedraza said.

Residents say reporting the dogs has done little to change the situation and the animals continue making it unsafe to walk outside, check the mail, or take children to school.

"Basically, they're telling me $250 is worth more than my daughter's lives," Pedraza said.

Edcouch city officials say they're working with animal control units in Weslaco and Santa Rosa to help capture strays, but add that costs and limited resources make it a challenge.

City leaders say they're doing everything they can about these stray dog concerns, but without their own animal control department, it's a challenge.

"We don't have the budget; we don't have certified employees for it. So we count on Weslaco Animal Control and the city of Santa Rosa," Edcouch City Manager Marisela Aguilar said.

Edcouch city officials say they must pay Santa Rosa $50 and Weslaco $250 for every dog that gets picked up. They've also been setting up dog traps around the city, but costs and logistics continue to be a struggle.

"Those traps end up being between $300 and $600," Aguilar said. "We try to get one for each size. We just purchased one yesterday; it was $500," Aguilar said.

Aguilar says more than 100 dogs have been picked up this year, but the problem persists, as some residents release the dogs, steal the traps, or continue dumping dogs along the road.

City officials are urging residents to do their part by not feeding stray dogs, keeping pets contained, following city ordinances and working with authorities to help reduce the stray population.

Aguilar adds that residents can face citations for stealing traps and may be held responsible for the dogs they continue to feed.

Watch the video above for the full story.