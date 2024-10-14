x

Edcouch Elsa Football Tradition

Edcouch Elsa Football Tradition
1 hour 8 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, October 14 2024 Oct 14, 2024 October 14, 2024 3:27 PM October 14, 2024 in Sports

The Edcouch Elsa Football team continues a tradition that Coach Robert Vela started 35 years ago. 

“It brings tears to my eyes, it really does. This is probably the best hour of my day of my week. Getting a chance to see these young men grow spiritually, emotionally.” said Head Coach Victor Cardenas.

Every week before game day, the team joins the community for mass to decompress and pray for a game in which they all come out healthy.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days