Edcouch Elsa Football Tradition

The Edcouch Elsa Football team continues a tradition that Coach Robert Vela started 35 years ago.

“It brings tears to my eyes, it really does. This is probably the best hour of my day of my week. Getting a chance to see these young men grow spiritually, emotionally.” said Head Coach Victor Cardenas.

Every week before game day, the team joins the community for mass to decompress and pray for a game in which they all come out healthy.