Edcouch-Elsa stuns McAllen High in shootout victory to advance in high school soccer playoffs
GIRLS THURSDAY NIGHT PLAYOFF SCORES:
Edcouch-Elsa 2, Nikki Rowe 1 (PEN)
Harlingen South 4, Edinburg Vela 1
McAllen High 4, Donna North 1
IDEA Riverview 9, Raymondville 0
CC Veterans Memorial 4, Palmview 0
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County court activities will be suspended as move into new courthouse...
-
Three juveniles detained in connection with fire that destroyed two homes in...
-
DHR Health working to restore functionality following 'cyber incident'
-
Tiny forest planting event held at McAllen Public Library
-
Rio Grande City seeking input for downtown revitalization project
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa stuns McAllen High in shootout victory to advance in high school...
-
Porter soccer upsets district champion Sharyland Rattlers in bi-district round
-
High School Soccer Playoffs - Thursday night highlights from bi-district round
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second...
-
Edinburg native Daren Barrera shines as UTRGV wins eighth straight home game