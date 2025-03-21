x

Edcouch-Elsa stuns McAllen High in shootout victory to advance in high school soccer playoffs

5 hours 36 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, March 20 2025 Mar 20, 2025 March 20, 2025 10:53 PM March 20, 2025 in Sports

GIRLS THURSDAY NIGHT PLAYOFF SCORES:

Edcouch-Elsa 2, Nikki Rowe 1 (PEN)

Harlingen South 4, Edinburg Vela 1

McAllen High 4, Donna North 1

IDEA Riverview 9, Raymondville 0

CC Veterans Memorial 4, Palmview 0

