Edcouch-Elsa stuns Nikki Rowe in shootout victory to advance in high school soccer playoffs
GIRLS THURSDAY NIGHT PLAYOFF SCORES:
Edcouch-Elsa 2, Nikki Rowe 1 (PEN)
Harlingen South 4, Edinburg Vela 1
McAllen High 4, Donna North 1
IDEA Riverview 9, Raymondville 0
CC Veterans Memorial 4, Palmview 0
