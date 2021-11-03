Edcouch mayor reelected, unofficial election results show

Voters chose to keep current Edcouch Mayor Virginio “Virgil” Gonzalez Jr. Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results.

Gonzalez Jr. received 661 votes to beat challenger Rina Castillo, who received 545 votes.

Votes still need to be canvassed before they are official.

In the city’s Alderman Place 3 race, John Chapa won with 656 votes. Challenger Rudy Rodriguez received 549 votes.

For the Alderman Place 4 race, Robert Gutierrez won with 648 votes. Challenger Rosie Schmalzried received 557 votes.