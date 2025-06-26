Edinburg airport secures additional $10 million in state funding for upgrades
The city of Edinburg announced additional funding for the South Texas International Airport during the 89th Texas Legislature.
According to a news release, the airport will receive $10 million for upgrades. The airport had already received $10 million during the 88th Legislative Session, bringing the total amount of state funding to $20 million.
The first $10 million secured during the 88th Legislature was used to replace lighting and other visual navigation aids, drainage improvements and elevation enhancements to the midfield runway, design and engineering preparations for a 1,000-foot extension of the runway and associated taxiways, according to the news release.
The news release said the recent $10 million will fund the actual pavement construction of the runway and taxiway extensions, along with other key infrastructure improvements that enhance the airport’s safety, operational capacity and regional readiness.
