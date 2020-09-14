Edinburg Cheerleaders 'Go Gold' For Childhood Cancer
The Edinburg Cheer Program is the first in the nation to have all gold uniforms for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Not only are they supporting the cause, they are making a little girl's cheerleading dream come true in the process.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story.
