Edinburg Cheerleaders 'Go Gold' For Childhood Cancer

5 hours 23 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, September 13 2020 Sep 13, 2020 September 13, 2020 10:25 PM September 13, 2020 in Sports
The Edinburg Cheer Program is the first in the nation to have all gold uniforms for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
 
Not only are they supporting the cause, they are making a little girl's cheerleading dream come true in the process.
 
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story.
