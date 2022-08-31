Edinburg CISD accommodating boost in enrollment with portable buildings

Enrollment at Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District has increased, with the district welcoming about 3,000 new students this year.

The school board voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of portable buildings to accommodate those extra students and teachers.

"Each portable is two classrooms, two classrooms for a ratio of 25 students to one teacher," Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas said. "They are all assigned to elementary campuses."

Six portables were ordered Tuesday and district leaders are expecting them to arrive in about two weeks.

The buildings cost between $115,000 to $120,000 each.

The district is using federal funds to cover the cost.

Correction: Enrollment at Edinburg CISD has increased by about 3,000 students this year, not 6,600.