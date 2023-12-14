Edinburg CISD names new athletic director
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District named its newest athletic director Thursday.
Oscar Salinas, an Edinburg native who graduated from Edinburg High School, will serve as the district’s new athletic director, according to a news release.
Salinas has served as the athletic director and head football coach at La Feria High School since 2011, and coached at Edinburg CISD's Johnny Economedes High School prior to that.
Salinas is replacing outgoing Edinburg CISD Athletic Director Roy Garza, who will retire at the end of January 2024, a news release stated.
Edinburg CISD Superintendent Dr. Mario Salinas said over 20 applicants were interviewed for the position.
“This is an important job and it impacts a lot of students and athletic programs in the district, and so we wanted to make the decision in a timely manner,” Dr. Mario Salinas said.
