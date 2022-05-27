Edinburg CISD ramping up security measures for summer school

Schools across the valley are increasing security due to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that left 21 people dead.

RELATED: Edinburg CISD increasing police presence on campus

There is only a few days left until the end of the school year, and some parents are worried about their children returning to summer school after multiple threats were made toward several school districts this week.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School is working on easing parents minds and assuring them that their students are their number one priority when it comes to safety. The district says summer school is still scheduled for students and staff.

RELATED: Edinburg CISD student detained after making social media threat

"I'd like to reassure parents that we are going to follow up on any leads that we have," Edinburg CISD assistant Superintendent Anthony Garza said. 'We encourage them to send in any information they hear. I know social media has a lot of things posted - send it to us."

Campus investigators and officers will determine if any threat is credible or not.