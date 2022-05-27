x

Edinburg CISD student detained after making social media threat

4 hours 32 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, May 27 2022 May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 12:35 PM May 27, 2022 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online/Pixabay

A student with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District was detained during an investigation into a threat made against the district on social media.

A spokesperson with the district said all threats are taken seriously and students and staff are safe.

More information on the investigation will be released Friday afternoon, the spokesperson said. 

RELATED: Arrest made after school receives 'credible threat,' Vanguard Academy says  

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days