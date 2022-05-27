Edinburg CISD student detained after making social media threat

A student with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District was detained during an investigation into a threat made against the district on social media.

A spokesperson with the district said all threats are taken seriously and students and staff are safe.

More information on the investigation will be released Friday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

