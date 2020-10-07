x

Edinburg CISD teachers union ask TEA to extended online learning for another 4 weeks

Wednesday, October 07 2020
By: Santiago Caciedo

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District's teachers union is requesting the TEA to delay the resumption of in-person learning yet again.

Edinburg CISD's Spokesperson Romeo Cantu said any additional transition window needs to be reviewed and approved by the TEA before board ratification.

Currently the school district is halfway through their second four-week transition window. 

