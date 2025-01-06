Edinburg CISD to hold special board meeting following arrest of district principal

A special called board meeting was set for Thursday, Jan. 9 at noon following the arrest of an Edinburg CISD Superintendent.

As previously reported, Johnny Economedes High School Principal Jesus Ramon Mata was arrested on a harassment charge on Monday. He was released on a $10,000 bond that same day.

According to a news release from the city of Edinburg, Mata’s arrest is tied to an investigation that began in August 2024, when an unnamed individual reported receiving "harassing" text messages in a group chat with other Edinburg CISD employees.

On Monday, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas addressed Mata’s arrest in a Facebook post.

“While we cannot comment on specific personnel matters, we want to assure our community that we take these situations very seriously. At this time, the district has taken administrative action,” Salinas said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what kind of administrative action Salinas was referring to.

The agenda for Thursday’s special called meeting only has one agenda item listed as “consultation with an attorney” over “Johnny Economedes High School Principal.”

The item is listed under the board meeting’s closed session section, meaning the discussions won’t be open to the public.

Edinburg CISD previously issued the following statement regarding Mata’s arrest:

"Edinburg CISD is aware of the arrest of one of our principals this past weekend. Our district’s police department has been in contact with the Edinburg Police Department regarding this matter.

While we cannot comment on specific personnel matters, we want to assure our community that we take these situations very seriously. At this time, the district has taken administrative action and will continue to evaluate the situation as more information becomes available to ensure that appropriate decisions are made."

The district website still lists Mata as principal at Johnny Economedes High School.

Thursday’s special called board meeting can be viewed online.