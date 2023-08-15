Edinburg CISD warns of scammers on their social media pages

The principal at Robert Vela High School in Edinburg is warning people of scammers on their social media pages.

"Be careful what you click on. Be careful what you do. Make sure that it is official Robert Vela," Principal of Robert Vela High School Michele Peña said.

Peña says they've noticed an increase in bot activity in the comment sections of their Facebook posts. They are reminding the community to not click on links from someone they are unfamiliar with.

If anyone comes across any posts that may seem suspicious, they should contact school authorities and report the post to Facebook.