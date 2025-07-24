Edinburg father left 3-year-old son home alone to go to strip club, complaint says

Alex Hernandez during his arraignment on Monday, July 21, 2025. KRGV photo

The Edinburg father who was charged after his 3-year-old son was found wandering the streets early Sunday morning had left his son home alone to go to a strip club in Alamo, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Alex Hernandez, 26, was charged with abandoning and endangering a child in connection with the incident.

The complaint revealed that the child was found to be non-verbal and “wearing soiled pajamas, a blanket, barefoot and smelling of urine.”

As previously reported, the toddler was found at around 8 a.m. in Edinburg near the area of Fort Brown and Fort Hood avenues.

ORIGINAL STORY: Edinburg man charged after 3-year-old son found wandering the street alone

During Hernandez’s arraignment on Monday, Edinburg Associate Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Rae Flores said it appeared the child had been left alone for about six hours.

According to the complaint, Hernandez reported his son missing at around 8:45 a.m. as police searched for the boy’s parents.

Hernandez told police he had spent the night at his sister-in-law’s residence with his wife and their two other children, but he had forgotten the boy at his residence.

However, police interviewed a friend of Hernandez’s who said the suspect had picked him up from his home in Donna at around 2:30 a.m. so they could go to the Lipstick Gentlemen’s Club in rural Alamo.

According to the complaint, the friend said he and Hernandez stayed at the strip club until 8 a.m.

The friend also told police that Hernandez had told him “he had left his son home alone and would return before he woke up,” the complaint added.

Both men went back to Hernandez’s apartment where they were “expecting strippers to meet them” when Hernandez started panicking, the complaint added.

The child’s mother was at her sister’s residence with her two other children after leaving the 3-year-old boy in the care of his father, the complaint stated. Footage from the residence proved that Hernandez was never there like he told police, according to the complaint.

Hidalgo County jail records show Hernandez remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.