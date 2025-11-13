Edinburg Fire Department receives new mobile air trailer

The Edinburg Fire Department now has a mobile air trailer to quickly refill firefighter’s air tanks during calls.

The air tanks allow firefighters to breathe clean air while fighting fires.

“So when firefighters are at a scene at a large-scale incident like a hazmat scenario, warehouse, big house fire, a scenario where multiple air packs will be used, they can come and fill up their bottles with this trailer,” Edinburg fire Chief Omar Garza said. “It's also going to be used not only for the city of Edinburg, but also for regional response like any other city in Hidalgo County."

Edinburg firefighters currently carry extra tanks on their trucks. The city used an $80,000 grant to pay for the trailer.