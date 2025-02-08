Edinburg High cheer team raises banner to celebrate NCA championship
On Friday afternoon, the Edinburg High cheer team raised the banner to celebrate their NCA national championship.
The ceremony was hosted at their gym with the Edinburg mayor in attendance.
This is the very first time head cheer coach Eva Guerra brought home two national championships.
The varisty cheer team now has a total of 11 national titles and it's a first national title for the JV cheer team.
"They've never had a JV team win at a national title," Varsity cheer captain Rebecca Ayala said. "This being the very first year for it to happen is so rewarding for them."
"Our varsity team didn't just win, they won with the highest score of the entire competition," Edinburg cheer coach Eva Guerra added. "That accolade... it's incredible."
