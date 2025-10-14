Edinburg intersection reopens following hit-and-run, driver expected to be charged

Photo courtesy of the city of Edinburg.

An intersection in Edinburg has reopened following a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.

The intersection of McColl Road and Rogers Road is now open to traffic after a dump truck struck a traffic light, according to a news release.

The news release said a dump truck struck a traffic light at around 8 a.m., causing power lines to fall and become exposed. The truck's bed was reportedly raised at the time of the crash.

A 68-year-old driver has been identified and is fully cooperating with police, according to the news release. After a damage estimate is complete, the driver is expected to be charged with duty on striking a fixture on the highway.

The scene has been cleared, and traffic flow has resumed as normal.