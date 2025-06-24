Edinburg man arrested following police chase that hospitalized DPS trooper
An Edinburg man is in custody after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was injured during a police pursuit, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said a motorcyclist, identified as 26-year-old Tristan Andrew Mares, refused to stop when the DPS trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Monday night. The chase ended near 25th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive.
Mares and the trooper were both taken to a local hospital but have since been released, according to Hernandez. It is unclear how they were both injured.
Jail records show Mares was booked into the Hidalgo County jail Tuesday on a charge of evading arrest. A bond amount was not listed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Quinta Mazatlan holding summer events
-
CBP intercepts three invasive bugs at Pharr port of entry
-
More than $800,000 in unreported U.S. currency seized at Anzalduas International Bridge
-
DPS trooper injured during vehicle pursuit with motorcyclist in Edinburg
-
Mexican national accepts plea agreement in connection with San Benito officer's death
Sports Video
-
Vipers guard John Knight III helps run Nike Basketball Camp in Edinburg
-
Phillip Money hosts Edinburg quarterback camp
-
Weslaco, Mercedes qualify to the 7 on 7 State tournament
-
Catching up with Head Coach Lane Lord, UTRGV Women's basketball returns six...
-
RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues