Edinburg man arrested in connection with stabbing that stemmed from road rage incident
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during a verbal altercation that stemmed from a road rage incident in Edinburg.
Leobardo Alexis Garcia, 46, allegedly stabbed a man in the stomach on Thursday at around 6 p.m., according to a news release.
Preliminary investigation revealed two vehicles, a white Ford F-150 and a white Ford Taurus, were following each other before coming to a stop near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Samano Street, according to the news release.
The news release said Garcia and the victim exited their vehicles and began arguing. During the dispute, Garcia allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach before fleeing north on 12th Avenue.
The victim drove himself to the Edinburg Police Department to report the incident, according to the news release. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, following an active search, officers arrested Garcia at his residence at the 900 block of South 20th Avenue, according to the news release.
The news release said Garcia was taken into custody without incident after exiting his residence before authorities executed a search warrant.
Garcia is facing a charge of aggravated assault.
More News
News Video
-
Judge declares a mistrial in death of Donna High School student
-
2 adults hospitalized following three-vehicle accident in Weslaco
-
Texas A&M system approves new AgriLife Research Center in McAllen
-
Valley smoke shops weigh in on hemp ban for people under 21
-
Valley View ISD partners with daycares to boost enrollment
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025
-
UTRGV Volleyball gear up to participate in the Geri Polvino Invitational
-
UTRGV men's soccer travel to San Antonio this Friday to face Incarnate...
-
UTRGV women's soccer to face Houston on the road
-
Band of the Week 2025 - Valley View High School