Edinburg man arrested in connection with stabbing that stemmed from road rage incident

Leobardo Alexis Garcia mugshot. (Courtesy of the city of Edinburg)

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during a verbal altercation that stemmed from a road rage incident in Edinburg.

Leobardo Alexis Garcia, 46, allegedly stabbed a man in the stomach on Thursday at around 6 p.m., according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation revealed two vehicles, a white Ford F-150 and a white Ford Taurus, were following each other before coming to a stop near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Samano Street, according to the news release.

The news release said Garcia and the victim exited their vehicles and began arguing. During the dispute, Garcia allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach before fleeing north on 12th Avenue.

The victim drove himself to the Edinburg Police Department to report the incident, according to the news release. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, following an active search, officers arrested Garcia at his residence at the 900 block of South 20th Avenue, according to the news release.

The news release said Garcia was taken into custody without incident after exiting his residence before authorities executed a search warrant.

Garcia is facing a charge of aggravated assault.