Edinburg man continues to recover after surviving deadly crash near Alice

An Edinburg man who survived a crash that killed one other man near Alice said he’s counting his blessings.

“I believe in God, and more than anything I know I will pull through this eventually,” Brian Cisneros said. “Right now I am just blessed to be alive, and God gave me a second chance to be alive."

Cisneros has been hospitalized in Corpus Christi following the Nov. 29 crash on northbound U.S. 281 near Alice.

As previously reported, the Texas Department of Public Safety said a 1999 Toyota Solara was “driving recklessly” when it crashed into the 2019 GMC Sierra driven by Cisneros.

Lee Roy Rodriguez, a 51-year-old man from McAllen, was identified as the driver of the Toyota vehicle. Rodriguez’s vehicle caught fire with him inside it, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cisneros said he was on his way to Temple to purchase a vehicle when the crash happened, causing his vehicle to roll over.

“I just saw the car run directly to me, I had no time to react,” Cisneros said. “Everything just happened in the blink of an eye. I recall being outside of my vehicle. I don't know how I ended up outside of my vehicle.”

Cisneros said there's a long road to recovery ahead of him, including more surgeries.

“I had to undergo some surgeries on my hip and pelvis to put it back together and align it, “Cisneros said in a Monday interview. “Tomorrow I should be getting surgery on my foot. There is no telling when I will be out of the hospital, but for sure I will need to go to a rehab to walk again."

The father of three said he just wants to get back on his feet to support his children and continue helping coach their baseball team.

“I know that one day I will be out there and run with them again,” Cisneros said.

