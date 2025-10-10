Edinburg man in custody after allegedly opening plane door during landing
A 20-year-old man from Edinburg is in custody after disrupting a flight from Indianapolis on Sunday by allegedly opening the plane door just as it landed in Houston, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.
Harris County jail records show Arturo Martinez has been in custody since the incident on a $75,000 bond.
According to the criminal complaint, Martinez was “acting erratic during the flight” and then opened the plane door just as it landed at the Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport.
“Other witnesses on the plane had to pull [Martinez] back into the plane, who was hanging outside after opening the door,” the complaint added.
The incident caused $100,000 in damages, the complaint said.
No injuries were reported.
Martinez remains jailed in Harris County on a charge of criminal mischief.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Ensuring your infant sleeps safely
-
Edinburg city officials break ground on $6.2 million downtown parking garage
-
Edinburg man in custody after allegedly opening plane door during landing
-
Canal widening project aims to alleviate flooding issues near Harlingen
-
San Juan woman advocating for road repairs
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025
-
Southland Conference commissioner discusses UTRGV football's hot start
-
District rivals McAllen Memorial and McHi face off in week 7 of...
-
Band of the Week: Rio Grande City High School
-
UTRGV women's soccer set to take on McNeese on Thursday