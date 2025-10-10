Edinburg man in custody after allegedly opening plane door during landing

A 20-year-old man from Edinburg is in custody after disrupting a flight from Indianapolis on Sunday by allegedly opening the plane door just as it landed in Houston, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Harris County jail records show Arturo Martinez has been in custody since the incident on a $75,000 bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Martinez was “acting erratic during the flight” and then opened the plane door just as it landed at the Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport.

“Other witnesses on the plane had to pull [Martinez] back into the plane, who was hanging outside after opening the door,” the complaint added.

The incident caused $100,000 in damages, the complaint said.

No injuries were reported.

Martinez remains jailed in Harris County on a charge of criminal mischief.