Edinburg North soccer stars both sign to join Texas Southmost

Edinburg North’s Jacob Roman and Jesus Martinez both signed to join the soccer program at Texas Southmost on Monday morning.

Both players shined in their time with the Cougars, each taking home Offensive Player of the Year honors in their district in 2023 (Martinez) and 2024 (Roman). Martinez led the district in scoring during three different seasons.

“I'm really proud of me and my friend because we're jumping to the next level,” Martinez said. “We're trying to go up and progress more, be better, get better.”

“[I wanted] to sign with TSC because it's closer to me and I want to start there to get more exposure,” Roman added.

Both players also took home first team all-district honors during their high school soccer playing days, helping Edinburg North reach the regional final in 2024.