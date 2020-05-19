Edinburg optometrist discusses new safety protocols for patients, staff

Eye care facilities have needed to make necessary changes in order to make sure the spread of germs between patients and staff is kept at a minimum.

Dr. Luis Navarro, an optometrist at the Edinburg Vision Center, says the office is following safety measures recommended by the Texas Optometrist Association, which is now an important part of its every day routine.

Optometry facilities only been allowed to see patients for emergencies or acute care eye procedures, putting a limit on their normal hours of operation.

Now, at the Edinburg Vision Center, temperatures will be taken of both patients and medical staff, no walk-ins are allowed and patients will be required to wearing a mask inside.

