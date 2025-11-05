Edinburg Police Department holding presentation on protecting children online

The Edinburg Police Department is teaming up with Burleson police officers for a special presentation on social media dangers.

Police officers will share tips on how to protect children online.

The presentation “Dangers of Social Media: Protecting our kids in a digital world,” will be held on Monday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the city’s arts, culture and event center, located at 315 W. McIntyre St.

