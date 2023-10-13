Edinburg police: Man spotted in neighborhood armed with a knife arrested

Residents in an Edinburg neighborhood say they’re relieved after a man spotted carrying a knife was arrested.

39-year-old Manuel Palomin was arrested by the McAllen Police Department on a DWI charge, according to the Edinburg Police Department. A spokesperson said Palomin is also facing trespassing charges in Edinburg.

A neighbor sent security footage to Channel 5 News of a man pulling into the driveway of a home on Marion Lane Tuesday afternoon and getting out of his vehicle. The man is then seen walking up to the home, knocking on the door while wearing gloves and holding a knife, and walking into the backyard of the home when no one answers before leaving.

“It's not the kind of thing that happens in this area,” Derick Garcia — a resident of the neighborhood — said.

Hidalgo County jail records show Palomin has 17 arrests dating back to 2001 for crimes that include property theft, burglary, prohibited weapons, drug use and credit care abuse.

While police say Palomin's intentions are unknown, neighbors such as Luis Guerra said they’re on edge about what will happen once Palomin gets released from jail.

“Is he going to get off on probation and come out and do the same,” Guerra said.

Neighbors created a group chat to keep each other in the loop following the incident.

