Edinburg restaurant giving back amid government shutdown

Rio Grande Valley families are already feeling the impact of the government shutdown.

SNAP benefits face an uncertain future, and many federal employees are working without pay. An Edinburg restaurant is now stepping up to help.

Indigo Casual Mexican Kitchen, located on North Closner, plans to help feed families impacted by the shutdown early next week.

Co-owner Indira Contreras says she couldn't just sit and watch as families struggle.

The restaurant is teaming up with other small businesses and donors to give out 500 free breakfast tacos on Tuesday morning.

Contreras decided to act after reading posts from Valley moms on social media wondering about where their next meal is coming from.

"Food is a human right and now, that I am fortunate enough to be the co-owner here at this restaurant, we have a kitchen, we have the staff to cook, to make meals. So I cannot stand by and do nothing about it," Contreras said.

The free tacos and drinks will be given out on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 a.m. until supplies run out. Attendees can simply drive up to grab what they need. This assistance is for families in need of extra help.

The restaurant is also looking for volunteers. They need those extra hands to help make and serve the food.

If you want to donate your time or supplies, you can stop by the restaurant, send them a message on social media, or call 956-603-2000.

Watch the video above for the full story.