Edinburg's Medrano wins UIL State Wrestling Title
EDINBURG, Texas -- For the first time in Edinburg High School history, a Bobcat took home a UIL State Wrestling Title.
Junior Cassandra Medrano completed a perfect 38-0 season on the way to a 6A-100lb Division State Title.
Click on the video above for more on the valley's fourth state winner in the last four years.
More News
News Video
-
City of Harlingen hoping to save as many pets with new shelter
-
Port Isabel city manager addresses partial Queen Isabella Causeway closure
-
Early Voting for March primaries begins Tuesday in the Valley
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024
-
Seminar in Edinburg to help community understand migraines, headaches