Edinburg's Medrano wins UIL State Wrestling Title

4 hours 28 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, February 20 2024 Feb 20, 2024 February 20, 2024 12:09 AM February 20, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- For the first time in Edinburg High School history, a Bobcat took home a UIL State Wrestling Title.

Junior Cassandra Medrano completed a perfect 38-0 season on the way to a 6A-100lb Division State Title.

Click on the video above for more on the valley's fourth state winner in the last four years.

