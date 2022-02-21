Edinburg's regional COVID-19 testing site extended through March 7

Edinburg's regional COVID-19 testing site will be open through March 7, the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management announced Monday.

The federal partnership for the program ends at 6 p.m. Monday, but the testing site will continue a new partnership with the state beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22, and will continue through March 7, officials said.

The site at the Edinburg Municipal Park, located at 714 S. Raul Longoria, has been open since mid-January. More than 5,200 tests have been administered.

Residents are still encouraged to pre-register online, but can also register onsite.

To register for an appointment, click here.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Residents are administered a saliva-based PCR test with results emailed within 72 hours. People are asked not to eat, drink, or use mouthwash or tobacco within 30 minutes of testing.

Testing is free for all ages, but children must be accompanied by a parent.

The entrance to the testing site is at the intersection of South Raul Longoria Road and East Sprague Street.